Salem Railway Division makes its highest penalty earning with Rs 22.14 crore

COIMBATORE: The busy work of the ticket-checking squads of the Salem Division has resulted in the record-breaking collection amounting to Rs 22.14 crore. The division under the Southern Railway made the collection between April 2024 and March 2025.

“A total of Rs 22,13,72,090 were collected through ticket checking drives. It is the highest-ever earnings in the history of Salem Division. The squads carried out checks aboard the trains and on railway premises to detect various malpractices like ticketless travelling, irregular travel, unbooked luggage and levy penalty accordingly,” said a release issued by railways.

From April 2024 to March 2025, the ticket-checking squads of the Salem Division detected 164,149 cases of ticketless travel and collected Rs 13,52,74,152 as penalties from offenders. Also, Rs 8, 56, 23,533 was collected as a penalty from passengers in 1,65,115 cases of irregular travel.

Similarly, 833 cases of unbooked luggage and carrying luggage exceeding the permitted quantity were detected, and a penalty of Rs 4,74,405 was collected. The members of the ticket-checking squads detected the irregularities during 60,845 checks, and a total of 3,30,097 cases were booked.

The total amount collected as a penalty by the ticket-checking squad stands at Rs 22.14 crore, which is 9.23 per cent more than the target for the year 2024-25. The ticket-checking earnings have surpassed the target in the last three years. The cumulative earnings this year- Rs 22.14 crore - are 16.34 per cent more than that of last year, which was Rs 19.03 crore.