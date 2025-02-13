Salem medical college staff suspended for harassment

COIMBATORE: A 55-year-old lab technician at Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College in Salem was placed under suspension on Thursday for sending obscene photos to girl students.

Dr J Sangumani, Director of Medical Education, and Research issued an order suspending Velu (55) working as a lab technician in the Department of Biochemistry in the college.

On receiving a complaint from students about sexual harassment, the college Dean Devi Meenal ordered an inquiry by members of the Vishaka Committee. Besides sending obscene pictures, Velu had also attempted to misbehave with some female students.

The committee then submitted its report to the college Dean, who then sent it to senior officials for action. Sangumani placed Velu under suspension and the order copy was handed over to the offender. Further inquiry is underway.

In another incident in Dharmapuri, Rajaguru, 44, who teaches Maths subject was arrested by AWPS cops under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (Pocso) for misbehaving with girl students in the school.

The action was taken after students dropped a letter in the complaint box in the school. An inquiry by officials of the school education department and the District Child Protection Unit also confirmed the offence.

Both these incidents have come after three government school teachers were arrested recently for sexually assaulting a 13-year-old student on the premises of Panchayat Union Middle School in Bargur in Krishnagiri.

Another 37-year-old government school teacher in Yercaud in Salem was also arrested for sexually assaulting female students.