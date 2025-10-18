Salem man stabs wife to death during peace talk after months of marital dispute

CHENNAI: A man from Thagoor Street in Dadagapatty, Salem, allegedly stabbed his wife to death during a peace talk following months of marital disputes.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, Kannan (37), who runs a scrap metal business, reportedly suspected his wife Rathidevi (27) of infidelity, leading to frequent disputes between them. Two months ago, Rathidevi had left for her parents’ house after a heated argument.

Though Kannan often visited her and pleaded to reunite, she refused to return. During a visit on Friday, another argument broke out, and in a fit of rage, Kannan allegedly attacked Rathidevi with a knife.

She collapsed in a pool of blood and died on the way to Salem Government Hospital. Annadhanapatti police have registered a case and arrested Kannan.