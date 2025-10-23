Salem: Firecrackers worth Rs 4 lakh destroyed in warehouse fire near Konganapuram

CHENNAI: Firecrackers worth about Rs 4 lakh were destroyed in a fire that broke out at a warehouse near Konganapuram in Salem district on Wednesday morning.

Police said Anandan (50), a resident of Ettikuttaimedu in the Konganapuram block under Edappadi taluk, runs a firecracker business and had stocked a large quantity of crackers for Diwali sales. A portion of the stock had been kept in a relative’s godown near Rayanampatti in Koranampatti village.

On Wednesday morning (Oct 22), the firecrackers stored in the godown reportedly caught fire and exploded. The blasts were heard across the neighbourhood, and three rooms of the godown were completely damaged, according to a Daily Thanthi report.

Fire and Rescue Services personnel from Edappadi rushed to the spot and battled the blaze for several hours before bringing it under control. Preliminary estimates suggest that crackers worth about Rs 4 lakh were destroyed.

Officials said no one was present at the site when the fire occurred, preventing a major tragedy. Konganapuram police and fire department officials have begun an investigation to ascertain the cause of the fire and to assess the total damage.