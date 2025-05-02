Salem: Child falls ill after drinking sweet beer containing dead lizard

CHENNAI: A child fell ill after reportedly consuming a bottle of sweet beer that contained a dead lizard, sparking public outrage in Salem.

The incident occurred after the child’s parents purchased four bottles of sweet beer from a local bakery in Salem, according to a Thanthi TV report.

Shortly after consuming the drink, the child began vomitting. Upon inspecting the bottle, the family discovered a dead lizard floating inside.

Alarmed by the discovery, the parents immediately returned to the bakery and confronted the shop owners. The situation then escalated, leading to a protest outside the bakery, urging for strict action against both the bakery and the beverage manufacturer.