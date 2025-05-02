Begin typing your search...

    Salem: Child falls ill after drinking sweet beer containing dead lizard

    The incident occurred after the child’s parents purchased four bottles of sweet beer from a local bakery in Salem, according to a Thanthi TV report.

    AuthorOnline DeskOnline Desk|2 May 2025 4:44 PM IST
    Salem: Child falls ill after drinking sweet beer containing dead lizard
    X

    Dead Lizard found in bottle (Thanthi TV)

    CHENNAI: A child fell ill after reportedly consuming a bottle of sweet beer that contained a dead lizard, sparking public outrage in Salem.

    The incident occurred after the child’s parents purchased four bottles of sweet beer from a local bakery in Salem, according to a Thanthi TV report.

    Shortly after consuming the drink, the child began vomitting. Upon inspecting the bottle, the family discovered a dead lizard floating inside.

    Alarmed by the discovery, the parents immediately returned to the bakery and confronted the shop owners. The situation then escalated, leading to a protest outside the bakery, urging for strict action against both the bakery and the beverage manufacturer.

    Salemfood contaminationFood Safety
    Online Desk

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X