Salem, AIADMK stronghold, says Palaniswami

COIMBATORE: Reacting to the DMK Youth Wing conference in Salem, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Sunday asserted that Salem is the stronghold of the AIADMK.

Claiming that the DMK’s youth wing conference was postponed twice before as Salem is a stronghold of AIADMK, Palaniswami said, “No one can enter either and people have the power to chase them away (DMK), even if they enter.”

Further Palaniswami said both MGR and Jayalalithaa considered people as their children. “AIADMK is a party formed for the welfare of people, whereas the DMK is a party formed for the welfare of its own family members.

The DMK’s only objective is to earn through corruption,” he said. Slamming the DMK for failing to complete the Mettur surplus scheme project taken up by the AIADMK, Palaniswami also said DMK has curtailed various other schemes brought by the AIADMK out of political vendetta. “The people should teach a befitting lesson to DMK in the LS polls,” he said.