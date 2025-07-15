Saffron plan of Delhi won’t succeed in United Tamil Nadu: CM Stalin

CHENNAI: Reiterating the integrity and success of his party led alliance in the state, Chief Minister and DMK President MK Stalin on Monday launched the new “Ungaludan Stalin” scheme in Cuddalore and said that the saffron plan of Delhi (BJP) will not succeed in Tamil Nadu when the Periyarsist, socialist, Gandhian nationalist and Ambedkarite movements remain united in Tamil Nadu.

Speaking at the launch of Ungaludan Stalin scheme at Chidambaram in Cuddalore district, Stalin said, “Leaders of the Dravidian movement raised in the Periyar school of thought, socialist leaders embracing Marxian ideology, leaders of nationalist movements following Gandhian principles and Ambedkarite leaders remain united on the dais. This is Oraniyil Tamil Nadu.”

Seconding the views of VCK president and Chidambaram MP Thol Thirumavalavan who proudly proclaimed the unity of the INDIA bloc, a conglomeration of various liberal ideologies in the state, Stalin said, “I second his (Thiruma) views. I affirm; when Tamil Nadu remains as one team like this, the saffron plan of any Delhi team (alliance) will not succeed in Tamil Nadu.” Stalin reaffirmed the unity of the alliance and its electoral impact against the backdrop of speculation that not all is well in the DMK front and one of the parties could exit and gravitate towards the BJP for the impending 2026 Assembly polls.

Reaffirms commitment to uplift Dalits Ilayaperumal statue unveiled

Waxing eloquent about the life and contribution of martyr Ilayaperumal, whose state and memorial auditorium he inaugurated at Lalpuram in Chidambaram this afternoon, Chief minister Stalin reaffirmed his commitment to empower and develop the marginalised sections of the society, mainly the scheduled castes and said that he would continue to fight with the union government to amend the SC and ST caste names and change to end with “IR” (in Tamil) instead of “IN”. Referring to the recent renaming of all student hostels as social justice hostels, the chief minister said, “I don’t say that everything will change today or tomorrow due to our actions. Social liberation is a long journey. It takes time. But, everything will change. Definitely, I, Muthuvel Karunanidhi Stalin, will change.”

New industrial park at Kurinjipadi

Chief Minister Stalin also announced an industrial park spread over 150 acres for non-leather footwear and footwear components at Kodukkanpalayam near Kurinjipadi in Cuddalore for the employment of women in the region. The industrial part to be developed at a cost of Rs 75 crore will generate jobs for 12,000 women in the region.