Safety measures in place for Tiruvanamalai Karthigai Deepam festival, HC told

CHENNAI: The Tiruvannamalai district administration informed the Madras High Court that all necessary measures have been taken to ensure public safety during the Karthigai Deepam festival at the Arunachaleswarar Temple.

Advocate Elephant Rajendran had filed a petition in the Madras High Court, seeking directions to control crowding and provide adequate basic amenities at the Arunachaleswarar Temple in Tiruvannamalai in view of the Karthigai Deepam festival.

In the report filed on behalf of the Tamil Nadu DGP and the Tiruvannamalai District Superintendent of Police, it was stated that 15,000 police personnel have been deployed for security during the festival.

Special teams have been formed to prevent devotees from being harassed and extorted along the Girivalam path.

It was further explained that basic facilities required for devotees have been arranged in coordination with the Hindu Religious & Charitable Endowments Department and the municipal administration.

When the case came up for hearing on Friday before Justice PB Balaji, the district administration submitted a report stating that a comprehensive safety and management plan had been formulated in coordination with 20 departments.

The report also stated that 24 temporary bus stands have been set up to accommodate 2,325 buses, and 130 parking lots have been created for 19,815 cars, along with basic facilities such as toilets and drinking water.

A total of 4,764 special buses for Tamil Nadu devotees, 520 buses for out-of-state devotees, and 16 special trains have been arranged.

Inside and around the temple, 1,060 surveillance cameras, including 303 inside the temple premises, have been installed, and medical facilities have been set up.

The district administration affirmed that all measures have been taken to ensure public safety and the smooth conduct of the festival.

Accepting the reports submitted by the District Collector and the police department, the judge directed that the measures outlined in the report be strictly followed and disposed the case.