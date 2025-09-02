Safeguard our ability to compete in US markets, textile industry reps appeal to FM

CHENNAI: Delegations from the textile sector and several other industries on Tuesday met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the city to seek relief from the challenges caused by the ongoing US tariff issue.

The meeting, held at a private hotel in Guindy, was attended by representatives from the Southern India Mills Association (SIMA), the Cotton Textiles Export Promotion Council (TEXPROCIL), the Apparel Export Promotion Council (AEPC), and other industry bodies. BJP leaders, including its state president Nainar Nagenthran and Coimbatore South MLA Vanathi Srinivasan, were also present.

Industry members conveyed to the minister that the US tariff issue was impacting exports and pressing margins across the textile value chain. "We urged the Finance Minister to take up the matter with the Centre and engage with US authorities to safeguard the competitiveness of Indian textiles," a delegate who attended the meeting told DT Next.

The delegate added that the industry had presented a set of proposals, including targeted fiscal support and short-term relief measures, to mitigate the immediate impact. "Our submission highlighted the risk of job losses and loss of export orders if the tariff issue remains unresolved," the industrial representative said.

Apart from the textile sector, delegations from the Builders Association of India, South Indian Kraft Paper Mills Association, Tamil Nadu Rice Mills Owners Association, Tamil Nadu Consumer Product Distributors Federation, and the Tamil Nadu Fireworks and Amorces Manufacturers' Association also met the Finance Minister. Each group submitted memoranda outlining sector-specific concerns linked to the US tariffs.

The industry stakeholders said the Finance Minister assured them that their demands would be examined and conveyed to the concerned ministries in New Delhi.