Sackings continue for 2nd consecutive day in PMK

CHENNAI: Even as PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss continued meeting district secretaries for the second day on Saturday in Chennai, party founder S Ramadoss met the party’s senior leaders and heads of Vanniyar Sangam at his residence in Thailapuram in Villupuram.

Further widening the split, out of 5 MLAs, 3 MLAs participated in the meetings chaired by Anbumani over the last 2 days. On Saturday, Anbumani invited district-level leaders of the party to a meeting in Dharmapuri, Salem, Erode, Kallakurichi, and Namakkal. Party MLAs GK Mani (Pennagaram in Dharmapuri district) and Arul Ramadas (Salem West) skipped the meeting. However, GK Mani met Ramadoss on both days, and Arul met the octogenarian leader on Friday.

Sivakumar (elected from Mailam constituency) took part in Anbumani’s meeting on Friday. Other MLAs SP Venkateswaran (Dharmapuri) and Sadhasivam (Mettur) took part in the meeting on Saturday taking the score to 3-2 in favour of junior Ramadoss.

Meanwhile, a few cadre staged a demonstration in front of Thailapuram residence demanding unity among the warring father-son duo. Speaking at the Saturday meeting, Anbumani said that the time is theirs (PMK cadre) and urged the district representatives to try to enrol youngsters as young as 17 years of age into the party so that they could vote for PMK.

While Ramadoss continued to remove district secretaries, who are supporters of Anbumani, from their posts, the latter reiterated that the party president can only appoint or remove.

Speaking to media persons in Thailapuram, GK Mani said that he has been requesting both leaders to meet to resolve the issues. He also rejected allegations that he was responsible for the fissure.

Meanwhile, an audio of a phone conversation of PMK leader Thilagabama accusing GK Mani for the rift between father and son went viral.