Sack TN Governor Ravi for imposing religious identity on secular institutions: CPM state secretary P Shanmugam

CHENNAI: CPM state secretary P Shanmugam has condemned Governor RN Ravi for his “repeated violations of Constitutional norms”, alleging that his actions are increasingly partisan and ideologically driven.

In a statement, Shanmugam criticised the Governor's recent behavior during an event at Madurai's Thiagarajar College of Engineering.

Governor Ravi ended his speech by chanting "Jai Shri Ram" three times and compelled students to do the same, which is an imposition of religious identity on secular academic institutions, the CPM leader said.

The Marxist leader accused the Governor of attempting to transform higher education institutions, which should remain secular and rational spaces, into hubs of Hindutva ideology. The party also referred to the Supreme Court's censure of the Governor for withholding assent to ten bills passed by the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly, calling his actions illegal and in defiance of his constitutional duties.

He slammed the Governor for attempting to misrepresent social reformers such as Vallalar, Sri Vaikunda Swamigal, and Thiruvalluvar through a "Manuvadi" (caste-based) lens. He asserted that Governor Ravi has repeatedly shown that he is unfit to continue in the highly secular Constitutional role due to his alignment with the RSS's ideological stance and sought his immediate removal from the Governor's office.