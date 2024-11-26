Begin typing your search...
Sack teachers who misbehave with girl students: TN school edu dept
According to a Thanthi TV report, the order mandated immediate termination of employment of teachers found guilty of inappropriate behaviour.
CHENNAI: Director of Private Schools in Chennai M Palanisamy has issued a circular directing the revocation of teaching certificates of educators involved in misconduct with girl students.
The circular emphasised that such quick disciplinary actions would serve as a deterrent and ensure the safety and well-being of students.
