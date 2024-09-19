Sack Selvaperunthagai for his involvement in the Armstrong murder case; TN BSP writes to Rahul Gandhi

CHENNAI: Bahujan Samaj Party's state unit on Thursday wrote to Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Congress leader, seeking the dismissal of Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) president K Selvaperunthagai for his suspected involvement in the killing of former BSP state chief K Armstrong.

In a letter, BSP state general secretary K Jeyshankar alleged that the TNCC president K Selvaperunthagai planned the Armstrong's heinous assassination with the help of rowdy Nagendran, who was later arrested by the state police in connection with the Armstrong murder case.

Pointing out the several murder cases against Selvaperunthagai, the BSP state unit said, "Ashwathaman, principal general secretary of Youth Wing (INC), who was also arrested by the state police in connection with the Armstrong murder case, was earlier appointed by Selvaperunthagai.Ashwathaman is a well known rowdy who is working for his father accused Nagendhiran and Selvaperunthagai and used to share the ransom money with Selvaperunthagai. Selvaperunthagai, who planned the Armstrong's heinous assassination, was also involved in Auditor Pandian, Albert and PPG Shankar's murder cases."

"Why was Selvaperunthagai not arrested who is involved in the Armstrong's murder case? Because he is the TNCC president, the ruling DMK government, who is also part of the INDIA bloc alliance and its police department were hesitant to arrest him, " the BSP questioned, alluding to the TN people's posts in their social media handles.

Further, the BSP requested Rahul Gandhi to sack Selvaperunthagai from the TNCC president post and said the impression of the Congress among the Tamil Nadu people will be preserved if Selvaperunthagai is removed from the TNCC president post.