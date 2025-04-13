Sack Minister Ponmudy over demeaning talk or face protest on April 15: VHP

CHENNAI: Vishwa Hindu Parishad north TN wing on Saturday sought the immediate removal of Minister K Ponmudy from the Stalin Cabinet for his derogatory remarks on Shaivism and Vaishnavism ‘symbols.’ The organisation said it would hold a statewide protest in support of this demand on April 15.

Condemning the “vulgar” remarks of Ponmudy, VHP north TN state president Andal P Chockalingam said such demeaning Hindu symbols cannot be tolerated by any civil society.

“Chief Minister MK Stalin should take note of it seriously. If he stands by the secularism that he preaches, he should remove Ponmudy from the minister’s post immediately,” Chockalingam said.

Stripping him of the deputy general secretary post in the DMK was only an “eye-wash”, Chockalingam said.