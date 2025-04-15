Sack Mallai Sathya for acting against party’s interests, says MDMK’s Tiruchy urban wing

TIRUCHY: MDMK’s Tiruchy urban wing organised an emergency meeting on Monday and adopted a resolution to remove the party’s deputy general secretary Mallai Sathya for attempting to spoil the party's ideology.

The MDMK urban district meeting was chaired by the district secretary Vellamani Somu, in which the cadre passed the resolution that they are ready to strengthen the hands of the headquarters secretary Durai Vaiko and give unconditional support to all his works for the strengthening of the party.

The meeting claimed that the deputy general secretary Mallai Sathya has been creating problems within the party and spoiling the unity of the party cadre.

As he has been spoiling the functioning of the party, the meeting termed him a traitor and recommended that the party leadership remove him from the party.