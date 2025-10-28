Sabarimala season: TNSTC announces special buses for weekend

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporations will operate special buses across the State to meet the anticipated surge in passenger traffic during valarpirai (waxing moon) and the upcoming weekend. Additionally, the State Express Transport Corporation (SETC) will operate special services to Sabarimala from November 16.

According to SETC managing director R Mohan, a large number of passengers are expected to travel from Chennai and other parts of TN between October 31 and November 2. To manage the rush, special buses will be operated in addition to the regular services.

From Kilambakkam terminus, 340 special buses will be operated on October 31, and 350 buses on November 1 to Tiruvannamalai, Tiruchy, Madurai, Tirunelveli, Nagercoil, Kanniyakumari, Thoothukudi, Coimbatore, Salem, Erode and Tirupur. Additional 55 services each will run from Koyambedu to Nagapattinam, Velankanni, Hosur and Bengaluru. Around 100 special buses will also be operated from Coimbatore, Erode, Tirupur and Bengaluru, while 20 services will run from Madhavaram.

To facilitate return travel, special buses from various districts to Chennai and Bengaluru will be operated on November 2.

For the Sabarimala pilgrimage, special buses will be operated between November 16 and January 16 from Chennai, Tiruchy, Madurai, Puducherry and Cuddalore to Pamba. Ultra deluxe, AC and non-AC sleeper buses will be deployed. Services will be suspended between December 26 and 29 as the temple remains closed

Book tickets at www.tnstc.in or via the TNSTC mobile app. For more details, call 9445014452, 9445014424 or 9445014463.