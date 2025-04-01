S Ve Shekher faces controversy over unsavoury comments on female journalists during play 

CHENNAI: Actor turned politician S Ve Shekher has once again gotten himself into a controversy after he allegedly made unsavoury comments directed at a female journalist character during a play he was performing at Narada Gana Sabha on March 27.

According to a Maalaimalar report, in a scene from the play, S Ve Shekher plays a politician and a female journalist comes to interview him. When asked to sit down, she notices there are no chairs in sight. So when she asks the politician where she should sit as there was no space, he reportedly points to his lap and asks her to sit on it.

To make matters worse, he goes on to say, "These journalists are always so arrogant. There is so much space here (pointing to his lap again) but she says there is no space to sit."

It may be recalled that the politician was embroiled in a similar controversy in 2018 for making derogatory remarks about female journalists. The court recently sentenced him to 1 month in prison and imposed a fine of Rs. 15,000.