S Rly GM RN Singh held meeting with MPs representing constituencies under Chennai Division

ByDTNEXT Bureau|19 Feb 2024
Southern Railway General Manager R N Singh conducted a meeting with Members of Parliament representing constituencies under the Chennai Division on Monday.

CHENNAI: R N Singh, General Manager of Southern Railway conducted a meeting with Members of Parliament representing constituencies under Chennai Division on Monday.

Lok Sabha MP Dayanidhi Maran, Kathir Anand, Kalanidhi Veeraswamy, G Selvam, and R Girirajan took part in the meeting.

Chennai Division Divisional Railway Manager, B Vishwanath Eerya along with senior Southern Railway officials participated in the meeting.

Southern Railway GM R N Singh appraised the MPs about the various aspects of Southern Railway and detailed the ongoing passenger amenity projects.

The MPs held discussions related to increase in train services, stoppages, passenger facilities, expeditious completion of pending railway projects.

The elected representatives also offered suggestions for the improvement of rail services and pointed out grievances related to rail passengers.

DTNEXT Bureau

