S Rly GM R N Ravi held meeting with MPs representing constituencies under Chennai Division

CHENNAI: R N Singh, General Manager of Southern Railway conducted a meeting with Members of Parliament representing constituencies under Chennai Division on Monday.

Lok Sabha MP Dayanidhi Maran, Kathir Anand, Kalanidhi Veeraswamy, G Selvam, and R Girirajan took part in the meeting.

Chennai Division Divisional Railway Manager, B Vishwanath Eerya along with senior Southern Railway officials participated in the meeting.

Southern Railway GM R N Singh appraised the MPs about the various aspects of Southern Railway and detailed the ongoing passenger amenity projects.

The MPs held discussions related to increase in train services, stoppages, passenger facilities, expeditious completion of pending railway projects.

The elected representatives also offered suggestions for the improvement of rail services and pointed out grievances related to rail passengers.