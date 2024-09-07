S Parthiban new CGM of BSNL TN circle; to hold charge of Chennai Telephones too

CHENNAI: S Parthiban has assumed the post of Chief General Manager, BSNL Tamil Nadu Circle and also would hold the additional charge of CGM, Chennai Telephones. He belongs to the Indian Telecommunication Service (ITS) cadre of the 1988 batch.

He graduated from Anna University with an Electronics and Communication Engineering degree. He began his career in the Department of Telecommunications as an Assistant Divisional Engineer Telecom in Southern Telecom Projects (erstwhile).

During his postings as Assistant Divisional Engineer, Divisional Engineer, and Additional General Manager he was instrumental in developing long distance telecom networks in Southern States for carrying telecom traffic.

He had commissioned a digital microwave route between Madurai and Trivandrum and long-distance optical fibre cable routes of different capacities in different parts of southern states.