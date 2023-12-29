Ryots protest Collector’s absence

CHENGALPATTU: Tension prevailed in the Chengalpattu District Farmers Welfare Meeting at the Collector’s Office Complex on Thursday when the farmers staged a protest and walked out due to the Collector’s absence from the meeting.

The meeting which was to be presided over by Collector Rahul Nadh took a chaotic turn when the farmers noticed DRO Subha Nandini prepairing to chair the meeting in the presence of District Agriculture Joint Director Ashok.

Following the walkout, the department officials dispersed from the premises without any further update.