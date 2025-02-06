Ryots protest as 30 goats killed in stray dog attack in Tirupur

COIMBATORE: A pack of stray dogs had mauled to death around 30 goats reared by a farmer in Tirupur on Wednesday night.

The farmer, Manivel from Pattathipalayam in Kannivadi was shocked to find his goats dead and at least ten others battling for life with bite injuries in the shed on Thursday morning.

The irate farmer, accompanied by other villagers, resorted to a protest from morning till evening with the carcass of his livestock at Mulanur police station.

They withdrew the agitation after officials from the Revenue Department, Animal Husbandry Department, and police held talks and assured to compensate for the loss within two days.

The incident comes days after Ponnathal, a farmer from Keeranur village in Kangeyam lost nine goats to the dog attack. The farmers claimed that they had lost hundreds of livestock in an attack by stray dogs over the last year.

“Loss of livestock due to dog attacks has become a routine affair in Kangeyam, Vellakovil, Dharapuram and Uthukuli areas in Tirupur. The death of livestock in dog attacks has turned out to be a livelihood issue for farmers. We are continuously insisting the district administration to provide compensation for the livestock,” said P Velusamy, a farmer’s representative.

The farmers also threatened to hoist black flag protests in villages and hold massive protests, if they were not compensated at the earliest.