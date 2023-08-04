Ryots: CM must talk to K’taka for due share

TIRUCHY: Stating that kuruvai cultivation has started to wither away and a successful kuruvai is doubtful this year as the Mettur level has declined to 60 feet, Delta farmers urged the state to initiate steps to immediately get due water from Karnataka.

Speaking to reporters, PR Pandian, president of Coordination Committee of All Farmers Association in Thanjavur on Thursday, said, despite adequate storage of water in Karnataka, they have failed to release water for Tamil Nadu to save the standing crop. This would affect kuruvai harvest this year and the production of 30 lakh MT paddy would be doubtful, he added.

“It is time, Chief Minister MK Stalin should get involved in the issue immediately and get the rightful share of water from Karnataka,” Pandian said.

Meanwhile, Pandian, who inspected the Samuthiram Lake in Thanjavur, said that untreated sewage is let out in the waterbody. The entire sewage brought through the underground drainage by the Thanjavur city corporation has been mixing in the lake, which irrigates at least 300 acres in Arulmozhipettai, Mariamman Temple and Kadakadappai areas, he said. Pandian urged the civic administration to immediately fix release of untreated sewage into the lake.