Ryots await Tamil Nadu government to act fast on due share of water

TIRUCHY: Delta farmers who have lost samba and summer crop yield loss due to water scarcity have lost faith in kuruvai as water from Mettur failed to be released on its customary date after four years. The worried farmers have appealed to the State government to fight and get them the due share of water to ensure their livelihood.



Water was released from Mettur dam customary June 12 from 2020 to 2023 but against the norms, the reservoir was closed on October 10 last year much earlier than the scheduled January 28.

This resulted in yield loss for both samba and kuruvai crops.

“Even if reservoirs in Karnataka are full, they release only excess water since they were not able to store it. Karnataka government failed to adhere to apex court order nor CWMA and the Tamil Nadu government too failed to initiate proper steps,” fumed NV Kannan, Tamil Nadu Farmers Association Secretary.

He also said that instead of adhering to the norms, the Karnataka government has been initiating steps to construct the Mekedatu dam which is another blow to the Cauvery Delta farmers.