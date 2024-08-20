Runway expansion at Tiruchy airport soon: Durai Vaiko

CHENNAI: All basic amenities would be in place soon for the new terminal in Tiruchy international airport and steps are underway for runway expansion which would pave way for the operation of wide body aircraft, said Tiruchy MP Durai Vaiko here on Monday.

Speaking to reporters after a consultative meeting with Tiruchy Collector M Pradeep Kumar, the airport director Gopalakrishnan and officials, Durai Vaiko said, there was a detailed discussion for the expansion of runway in the airport.

“The new terminal has already been constructed, inaugurated and started functioning, but there were reports that the terminal has been lacking in various amenities for the public as well as the passengers, including basic amenities like toilets and they would soon be rectified,” he said.

Stating that runway extension was a long pending demand, Durai Vaiko said, there were discussions taking place on land acquisition and a detailed study would be made on the issue and they would soon be rectified. “The long runway is very essential for the wide bodied aircraft which would enable more passenger movement and it would soon be resolved,” he assured.

Durai said bus services have been introduced from Monday to the new terminal and Minister KN Nehru inaugurated it.

He added, “The airport officials have expressed positive response on allowing autos near the airport premises.”