Run campaign for next 8 months, promote welfare schemes: DyCM Udayanidhi Stalin

TIRUCHY: Deputy Chief Minister Udayanidhi Stalin on Monday stated that the Dravidian model of governance stands for the common man, with a special focus on the needs of women and students.

He urged party cadres to spread the welfare schemes of the government to every household in the coming eight months to ensure a massive victory in the upcoming Assembly polls.

Stating that the Dravidian model government has initiated several steps to uplift the people of Tamil Nadu, Udyanidhi Stalin said that the government has introduced many welfare schemes for women as well as the student community.

“The Magalir Urimai Thogai has been distributed for the past 22 months, and as an enhanced service, the new scheme ‘Ungaludan Stalin' would be launched on July 15, which would ensure government service at the doorsteps,” he said.

All such efforts are to empower the common man, he added.

“It is time for us to stand together and take the welfare schemes to every household for the next eight months and ensure a massive victory for DMK in the 2026 elections,” he said.

Earlier, Udayanidhi Stalin inaugurated the library constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 26.60 lakh in commemoration of Francis, one of the Dravidian leaders and a staunch follower of Periyar, at Varaganeri in Tiruchy in the presence of ministers KN Nehru, Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi and the district collector V Saravanan.

Meanwhile, addressing a wedding function of the family of former MLA and DMK headquarters executive member KN Sekaran, Udayanidhi Stalin said that Tiruchy has always backed the DMK, and the presence of the ministers KN Nehru and Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi adds strength to the party.

He urged the newlyweds to give equal importance to their parents, as their support will always be necessary for their growth.

“Even in politics, the father-son relationship is vital and it would lead to the latter to a great extent,” he said.