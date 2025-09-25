Rumours over Sengottaiyan-TTV Dhinakaran meeting keep TN poll pot simmering





CHENNAI: The rumbles within the opposition coalition continued for yet another day after sulking AIADMK veteran KA Sengottaiyan allegedly held a secret meeting with AMMK leader TTV Dhinakaran at the latter's Adyar residence on Wednesday.

Though Sengottaiyan told the media that he “did not meet anyone” as rumoured and claimed his visit to Chennai was only to see his ailing wife, sources from the AMMK camp said the meeting did indeed happen.

Sengottaiyan landed in Chennai around 10.30 am. During his ride from the airport to the city, he switched to a "black-coloured car" at Guindy, said sources, adding that his movements remained untraceable until 8.30 pm. Meanwhile, Dhinakaran addressed the media before returning to his Adyar home by noon.

The developments fuelled speculation of a secret meeting, reportedly over lunch, to discuss reviving AIADMK unity and chalking out their future course of action to counter party general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami.

Though Sengottaiyan insisted that his visit was personal, those from AMMK circles indicated that a discussion with Dhinakaran indeed took place and lasted for over an hour.

"After a party programme, Dhinakaran left for his home for lunch. No one accompanied him. But the meeting did take place," a former MLA and AMMK functionary told DT Next. Political observers believe Sengottaiyan's denial stems from fear of Palaniswami expelling him from the party's primary membership.

Palaniswami had already stripped Sengottaiyan of his party posts - organisation secretary and Erode Suburban West district Secretary - a day after he issued a 10-day ultimatum urging efforts to reunite the splinters of the party and facilitate the return of expelled leaders - O Panneerselvam, VK Sasikala and Dhinakaran - all of whom echoed Sengottaiyan's stand against Palaniswami's leadership after his September 5 revolt.

Repeated attempts to reach Sengottaiyan were unsuccessful.