Ruling party reps clash on stage, Andipatti health camp event cut short

CHENNAI: Theni MP Thanga Tamil Selvan and Andipatti MLA A Maharajan, both from the ruling DMK, entered into a heated argument on stage at the inauguration of the medical camp ‘Nalam Kaakkum Stalin' near Andipatti in Theni district on Saturday, forcing officials to cut short the programme.

Even before the start of the event, Thanga Tamil Selvan was said to have been upset over his picture not finding a place on promotional banners erected for the event conducted at Jakkampatti.

As the programme commenced, he walked up to the podium. He questioned Theni Collector Ranjeet Singh over the missing picture of him on the banner, which had the picture of the Andipatti MLA, Maharajan. The DMK MP reportedly instructed police to remove the banner that didn’t carry his picture.

Thanga Tamil Selvan had a heated argument with officials, saying that as per protocol, the programme banner should contain the picture of the local MP. Subsequently, while extending welfare measures, Andipatti MLA Maharajan allegedly snatched a welfare scheme card from the MP’s hand, claiming it was made possible solely on his own efforts.

This led to an altercation between the ruling party’s MP and MLA on the dais. The drama unfolded in front of beneficiaries who had come for a health check, officials and media.

Thanga Tamil Selvan allegedly called Andipatti MLA a fool, prompting Maharajan to retaliate. As they got into a heated exchange, officials concluded the on-stage programme abruptly.

However, the medical camp was conducted as per schedule.

During the scheduled camp, pregnancy care kits were provided to women beneficiaries, and orders for the accident relief fund for the members enrolled in the construction workers welfare board were given, officials said.