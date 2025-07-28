Ruling parties at Centre, State posturing on Chola pride after failing Tamil legacy: Vijay

CHENNAI: Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president Vijay on Monday criticised the Centre-ruling BJP and the State-ruling DMK, accusing them of engaging in political theatrics and failing to uphold the historical and cultural legacy of Tamil Nadu.

"The people of the State will not accept the political theatre staged by the DMK and BJP," Vijay said in a statement.

Citing the historical legacy of Rajendra Chola, who led military expeditions across South Asia and established Gangaikonda Cholapuram, he said the site remains a proud emblem of Tamil civilisation.

The actor-politician criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent remarks at Gangaikonda Cholapuram, alleging the BJP is attempting to appropriate Tamil pride while suppressing Tamil history at places like Keezhadi. "The BJP's sudden interest in Chola kings is nothing but posturing. If the DMK had upheld Tamil pride all along, the BJP wouldn't have had to play this role," he said.

Vijay also accused the DMK of "outsourcing Tamil Nadu's identity" by indirectly aligning with the BJP, which he claimed is hostile to Tamil interests. "The DMK, once founded on rationalist and Tamil-centric ideals, has now surrendered its principles for political convenience," he alleged.

Vijay said TVK has already resolved to establish a grand museum in Chennai to commemorate the Chera, Chola, and Pandya dynasties, and reaffirmed the party's commitment to preserving Tamil heritage.

"As a party born from Tamil soil, TVK will continue to expose the hypocrisy of both DMK and BJP. People will deliver a fitting response in 2026," Vijay added.