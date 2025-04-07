Ruckus over AIADMK taking ‘sub-judice’ issue in House; EPS-led MLAs walk out over Speaker’s denial

CHENNAI: Members of the principal opposition party AIADMK walked out of the State Assembly on Monday in protest of the Speaker's refusal to allow them to raise an issue. A few AIADMK MLAs who held placards inside the House were suspended for the rest of the day.

Moments after Chief Minister MK Stalin made a statement under Rule 110, Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami raised the issue. However, Leader of the House Duraimurugan quickly intervened and said that the matter they intended to raise was sub-judice and the Assembly rules do not permit it. Concurring with him, Speaker M Appavu recalled a similar order issued by his predecessor P Dhanapal on June 7, 2018 during the tenure of the then Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and said the incumbent Chief Minister assigned him to act only in accordance with the rules. Duraimurugan read out the relevant Assembly provisions and insisted that the Assembly custom does not permit even a mention of a matter pending before the court.

State PWD minister EV Velu joined the chorus and recalled an earlier statement of Palaniswami emphasising that raising a sub-judice matter would have a bearing on ongoing investigation. Duraimurugan took exception to the expunged statements of the LoP and wondered, "He (Palaniswami) is asking if we are seeking the case transfer because of fear? Did you not obtain a stay for your case in a hurry?"

Appavu questioned the fairness in AIADMK raising the issue after he had denied permission earlier in the day. He also advised the AIADMK members to submit documents, if any, to the court on the issue.

Sengottaiyan stays in House for call attention motion

The AIADMK MLAs led by Palaniswami gradually exited the House as the Speaker began summoning the Assembly marshals to expel those members holding placards. Appavu also passed a ruling that members carrying placards would be suspended for the rest of the day. All AIADMK members, except KA Sengottaiyan, who had moved a call attention motion on an issue related to his constituency, and the rebel AIADMK MLAs, left the House, sloganeering on their way.

No placards, badges in House henceforth: Speaker

Moments later, Appavu cited the Parliamentary procedures and ruled that no member would be allowed to carry placards or wear badges in the House without permission henceforth. The Speaker allowed Sengottaiyan to speak on the call attention motion only after he removed the black badge reading "Who's that martyr?"

CM's intervenes, spares ADMK MLAs from suspension for whole session

Later, when the AIADMK members returned, the Speaker announced that the AIADMK MLAs suspended on Monday were liable to be suspended for the remainder of the session in accordance with the Assembly rules, as they had faced similar action in the current session already. However, the Speaker relaxed the ruling following the CM's intervention. But, the Speaker refused to allow the MLAs of the principal opposition party to remain in the House with their badges on. But AIADMK MLAs exited the House in protest, refusing to remove their badges.