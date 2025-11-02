RTI responses of school education department to be provided online

CHENNAI: To ensure prompt Right To Information (RTI) responses to petitioners, the Department of School Education has decided to provide replies online and engage the dedicated staff for the same.

According to the recent circular from the Director of School Education, S Kannappan, all departments functioning under the Directorate of School Education have been instructed to complete the necessary procedures to provide RTI responses online and to employ dedicated staff to ensure a smooth process.

As per the directions, every Public Information Officer has been advised to download the RTI petitions from the official portal and provide the relevant information promptly, online.

In addition, the circular noted that responses should be tracked separately and a record should be submitted to the higher official by the 5th of every month, while the Primary Education Officer should submit the report by the 10th of every month.

Each subordinate department under the directorate will appoint a special officer and typist for this purpose, and the director of school education has urged these staff to ensure RTI responses are provided within the stipulated time.

"This initiative will be more effective, and we hope that hassles in providing RTI replies will lessen in the future. Prompt replies will also lead to efficient use of RTI by petitioners in significant matters," said a department official.