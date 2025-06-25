RTI gets boost in TN as two more Commissioners take oath at Raj Bhavan

CHENNAI: Governor RN Ravi on Tuesday administered the oath of office to two newly appointed State Information Commissioners at Raj Bhavan, further strengthening the Tamil Nadu State Information Commission.

In an official communication, Raj Bhavan stated, “The Governor, in exercise of the powers conferred under sub-section (3) of Section 15 of the Right to Information Act, 2005 (Central Act 22 of 2005), has appointed VPR Elamparithi and M Natesan as State Information Commissioners in the Tamil Nadu State Information Commission.”

Elamparithi and Natesan formally assumed office after taking the oath before the Governor in a ceremony at the Raj Bhavan on Tuesday.

The swearing-in was attended by Chief Secretary N Muruganandam, State Chief Information Commissioner Md Shakeel Akhter, and other officials.