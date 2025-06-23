RTE students forced to shell out Rs 25,000 admission fee, govt must stop such violations, says Ramadoss

CHENNAI: PMK founder S Ramadoss alleged that private schools are fleecing students admitted under Right to Education by collecting fees by various hidden means and urged the State government’s intervention.

In a statement, the senior leader said that committees were formed in 2013, under the representatives of local bodies, to ensure that the scheme is implemented effectively. "It is disheartening that the private schools are misusing such committees. Moreover, private schools collect charges from the parents in the name of admission fees and special class fees,” he charged.

“The schools do not follow the guidelines issued by the School Education Department while fixing and collecting fees. Admission fees of Rs 10,000 to Rs 25,000 are being collected (in violation of rules)," he added.

He stated that Rs 25,000 to Rs 35,000 is being collected for special classes, which are conducted only for 2 hours a day. "What can be taught in 2 hours that cannot be ensured during the six working hours of the school? The government should intervene and take steps to prevent such violations," he urged.