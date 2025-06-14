RTE admission onus on State, blaming Centre shows DMK regime in bad light, says Edappadi

CHENNAI: The leader of opposition and the AIADMK general secretary, Edappadi K Palaniswamy, condemned the DMK government for failing to ensure admission of school students under the Right to Education (RTE) for the academic year 2025 - 26.

The statement released by EPS stated that the DMK government, headed by Chief Minister M K Stalin, is pointing fingers at the Union government for not extending the funding, which is a lame excuse, he said. Ensuring students from poor backgrounds get quality education under RTE is entirely the responsibility of the State government, Palaniswami said.

As per the RTE, schools are supposed to reserve 25 per cent of seats for students from impoverished backgrounds, and the State government is expected to bear the fees, with the aid of the Centre. Under the AIADMK regime, the scheme was implemented without misadministration; however, the present government has failed to deliver good governance, said the Leader of the Opposition.

Every year, during May, students apply for enrolment under the RTE, which is then scrutinised by the school concerned. The eligible students are selected as the academic year starts in June, said Palaniswami. This was the procedure followed every year, but the DMK government failed to open the website allowing the students to apply until the end of May, the AIADMK chief said.

The DMK government is blaming the Union government for not opening the website, as the Centre hasn't released the funds to implement the scheme. However, without blaming the Union government, the State should have implemented the scheme using its own funds, said the Leader of Opposition.

Meanwhile, Palaniswami also issued a caution for AIADMK functionaries to be tight-lipped on matters related to the alliance. According to party sources, EPS has instructed party cadre and functionaries to remain tight-lipped regarding alliance matters and put an end to unwanted speculations. The instruction was given, followed by speculation that the BJP is eyeing a coalition government here with a share in the State cabinet. He clearly instructed the cadre and functionaries that all the alliance talks will be handled by the party chief alone, sources added.