RSS march passes peacefully across 56 locations in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: Surmounting challenges faced over police permission, the RSS route march took place on Sunday in 56 different locations across the State, to commemorate the 100th foundation year of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), apart from marking the 201st birth anniversary of Saint Ramalinga Swamigal (Vallalar), the Gandhi Jayanthi and Vijaya Dasami.

In Thoothukudi district alone the rally has been postponed due to a local festival, RSS sources said.

The rally's successful conduct assumes significance as RSS approached the court to order the state government to allow the march, based on previous conditions placed by the Madras High Court. Rallies were held in various parts of the state, including Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Madurai, Coimbatore, Tirupur, Sivaganga, Nilgiris and Kanniyakumari under a police cordon.

Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs, L Murugan participated in the RSS rally held at Egmore Rajarathinam Stadium in Chennai as a special guest.

"In Chennai itself, the rallies were held in 7 different locations including Egmore, Tambaram, Manali, Medavakkam and Perambur and in each location, more than a thousand volunteers of the RSS took part in the procession with band instruments," RSS state spokesperson Narasimman told DT Next.

In Kaliyakkavilai village of Kanniyakumari district, more than 2,000 volunteers went through the main streets, sang patriotic songs and conducted musical performances for a stretch of 3 km along with a public meeting.

RSS volunteers marched dressed in their signature white shirts with rolled-up sleeves and khaki pants. In all the locations, RSS members and volunteers attended a public meeting after the rally.

Police too acknowledged that the route marches passed off peacefully, assuming significance in the backdrop of the issue conditions imposed by cops in the run-up.

Speaking about the march, the RSS said, "Well-trained workers ranging from daily wage earners, students, professionals, factory and office workers took part in the march across the state. The route march is a part of our regular training and we conduct this to instil confidence amongst the general public that Hindu society can walk together in an organised, disciplined and punctual manner."