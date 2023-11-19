RSS holds peaceful march in 55 locations in TN

CHENNAI: Commemorating the 99th foundation year of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and celebrating the 200th birth anniversary of Saint Ramalinga Swamigal (Vallalar) along with honouring the nationalistic ideals of Swami Vevekanandar and B R Ambedkar, RSS route march took place on Sunday at 55 different locations across Tamil Nadu.

Rallies were held in various parts of the state, including Chennai, Chengalpet, Kancheepuram, Madurai, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Sivaganga, The Nilgiris with the assistance of police security.

MoS L Murugan participated in the RSS rally held at Chromepet in Chennai as a special guest.

More than thousand volunteers of the RSS took part in the procession with band instruments.

The march which started from Chromepet Kumaran Kundram temple covered a distance of 3 km and ended at Vivekananda school.

Similarly, in Erumad village in Panthalur, The Nilgiris district, Mohan, Bharat (South) secretary of RSS inaugurated the rally and it went through the main streets, featured patriotic songs and musical performance and ended at the Shiva temple with a public meeting and parade.

The routes where RSS volunteers marched, dressed in their signature white shirts with rolled-up sleeves and khaki pants, were guarded by police security.

In all the locations, RSS members and volunteers attended a public meeting after the rally.

According to the police, the route marches passed off peacefully.

Speaking about the march, the RSS said, "Well-trained workers ranging from daily wage earners, students, professionals, factory and office workers took part in the march across the state. The route march is a part of our regular training and we conduct this to instil confidence amongst the general public that Hindu society can walk together in an organised, disciplined and punctual manner."

The events were carried out peacefully after the Tamil Nadu government agreed before the Supreme Court on November 6 to permit RSS to carry out its route march in the state as per modalities approved by the Madras High Court including the commencement and the terminating points of the procession and subject to the terms and conditions.