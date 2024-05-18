Begin typing your search...

RSS chief visits Ranganathaswamy temple in Srirangam

The Sarsanghchalak was on a visit to the city on the concluding day of the four-day RSS training camp which began here on May 14.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|18 May 2024 12:58 AM GMT
RSS chief visits Ranganathaswamy temple in Srirangam
X

RSS chief visits Ranganathaswamy temple in Srirangam

TIRUCHY: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat visited the renowned Sri Ranganatha Swamy temple in Srirangam on Friday and offered prayers. He was received by the temple priests at the entrance and was presented with a garland and shawl as part of the customary temple honours provided to VVIPs. The Sarsanghchalak was on a visit to the city on the concluding day of the four-day RSS training camp which began here on May 14.

Tamil NaduMohan BhagwatRashtriya Swayamsevak SanghSri Ranganatha Swamy temple
DTNEXT Bureau

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X