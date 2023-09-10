RSS chief has answers to PM Modi’s ‘defend Sanatana’ call: DMK

CHENNAI: On the Sanatana row, the ruling DMK on Saturday said RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat’s views on caste structure and the need for equality and reservation is its answer to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has sought to defend Sanatana Dharma.

In its editorial, DMK Tamil mouthpiece ‘Murasoli’ said Modi has tasked his Cabinet colleagues to speak in defence of Sanatana Dharma.

The newspaper said RSS top leader Mohan Bhagwat has provided detailed answers and it extensively quoted remarks made by him in various public events.

In Nagpur, Bhagwat outlined 2,000 years of discrimination, underscored the need for equality and also pledged the RSS’s support to reservation for oppressed and backward sections of people, as one of the remedies.

Quoting comments made by Bhagwat early this year and last year as well, the crux of which is the need for equality and eradicating discrimination, the DMK’s official organ said: “Our answers to Prime Minister Modi are only the remarks made by Mohan Bhagawat on vara-caste structure.”

Udhayanidhi Stalin’s remark on September 2 on Sanatana Dharma led to a huge controversy.

DMK President and Chief Minister MK Stalin had asserted Udhayanidhi commented on “inhuman principles” of Sanatana that discriminate against Scheduled Castes, tribals and women.