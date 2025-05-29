RS biennial elections: DMDK urges AIADMK to honour poll pact

CHENNAI: Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) general secretary Premalatha Vijayakanth on Thursday reiterated that the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) is morally and politically obligated to allocate one Rajya Sabha seat to her party, as agreed during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Responding to reporters’ queries on the AIADMK’s stance, Premalatha said, “It is their duty to allocate one Rajya Sabha seat to the DMDK. The agreement was clear — five Lok Sabha seats and one Rajya Sabha seat were promised to us as part of the AIADMK-led alliance.”

Asked about the possibility of switching alliances if the commitment is not honoured, she remarked, “We shall see. No one can predict tomorrow. Not everything can be revealed today.”

She added, “We are patient. Poruthaar Bhoomi Aazhvar.”

Welcoming the DMK’s decision to nominate MNM chief Kamal Haasan to the Rajya Sabha, she said, “They kept their word, and we appreciate that. Trust and integrity matter most in politics. The AIADMK must stay true to its word. We were denied our chance twice earlier — once in favour of Anbumani Ramadoss and then GK Vasan. Now it’s rightfully our turn.”

She also expressed deep condolences over the demise of veteran actor Rajesh.

On Kamal Haasan’s recent remarks on language, she said, “Every state values its mother tongue. For us, Tamil is sacred. Others will cherish their own languages. We love Tamil.”

Regarding DMDK’s preparations for the 2026 Assembly polls, she announced that constituency in-charges will be named shortly, followed by booth committee formations.

“We need six months to rebuild the party. In January 2026, during our state conference in Cuddalore, we will formally announce our alliance,” she said.

Commenting on the PMK’s internal rift, she added, “It’s a family matter. These issues should be resolved internally. Ramadoss has realised it a bit late.”