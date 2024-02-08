Rs 8.65L cr investment attracted in 33 months of DMK regime: TN govt

CHENNAI: The State government on Thursday claimed that Tamil Nadu has attracted investment to the tune of Rs 8.65 lakh crore in the incumbent DMK regime.

In a detailed statement issued by the State Industries Department, the government said that through during the 33 months of the DMK regime led by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, the situation has arisen to realise investment to the tune of Rs 8.65 lakh crore and generate nearly 30 lakh jobs in the State through the MoUs signed during the period.

The State government has publicized the figures barely a few hours after Leader of Opposition K Palaniswami demanded a white paper from the government on the investment attracted through the third edition of Global Investors Meet (GIM) and the recent business trip of the Chief Minister to Spain.

Pointing out that investments worth Rs 1.90 lakh crore and capable of generating 2.80 lakh jobs was attracted through the investors conclave titled "Tamil Nadu is first port of call" held at Chennai, Coimbatore, and Thoothukudi, the industries department said that investments commitment to the tune of Rs 7,441 crore and capable of creating 17,371 jobs was secured through the business trips of the CM to UAE, Singapore, Malaysia, and Japan.

In the third stage, during the two-day GIM held here from January 7, the government has 'ensured' investment to the tune of Rs 6,64,180 lakh crore, which would generate 26,90, 657 jobs, including 14,54,712 direct jobs.

Reiterating that MoUs for Rs 3,440 crore were signed during the Spain tour, the government, in a release issued Thursday evening, said that a 45,000-acre land bank would be created in the next five years to greatly industrialize the State.

Of the 45,000 acres, SIPCOT has earmarked 33,489 acres and about 22,941 acres are being acquired after obtaining administrative sanctions. Noting that foundation stones have so far been laid for 44 industries since the day CM Stalin formed the government, the government release said that about 27 of those industries have been inaugurated, providing 74,757 jobs for youths and women in the State.

The release added that more industries would be set up in the coming days owing to the concerted efforts of the Industries Minister-led committee constituted by the CM to ensure that the MoUs translate into actual investments.