Rs 8 crore worth of hydroponic weed smuggled from Thailand via Sri Lanka seized at Madurai airport

CHENNAI: Customs officials at Madurai airport on Thursday (October 30) seized 8 kg of high-grade hydroponic weed worth Rs 8 crore from two passengers who arrived from Colombo, Sri Lanka.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, the Customs Intelligence Unit received a tip-off that drugs were being smuggled into Madurai on a flight from Colombo. Acting on the information, officials conducted an intensive inspection of passengers arriving onboard the flight.

Customs officials became suspicious of two passengers, Mohamed Maideen (26) of Thanjavur and Saghul Hameed (50) of Chennai, and detained them for questioning and thoroughly checked their belongings.

During the search, officials found the drugs concealed in their luggage. Preliminary investigations revealed that the duo had purchased the drugs from Thailand and smuggled them into Madurai via Sri Lanka.

The drugs were seized and the duo arrested, the report added.

Officials estimated the value of the seized drugs at around Rs 8 crore.