Begin typing your search...
Rs 7,500 crore allocated for road and flyover projects across Tamil Nadu
According to a report from Thanthi TV, the funds will be used for works covering 3,268 km of roads in the state.
CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government has issued a Government Order (GO) allocating Rs 7,500 crore for road and flyover projects across the state.
According to a report from Thanthi TV, the funds will be used for works covering 3,268 km of roads in the state.
The allocation of funds is for projects announced during the budget session and the Highways Department grant demands.
Further details awaited.
Next Story