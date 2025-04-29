Rs 67 crore embezzlement case: Former chief business officer among duo in CCB’s radar

CHENNAI: The Central Crime Branch of Greater Chennai Police (GCP) is probing a multi-crore embezzlement fraud at a prominent international school in the city by two former executives including the former chief business officer.

According to an official release by the city police, CCB has registered a major case of financial fraud wherein two senior executives of the school including the former chief business officer, Alankrit Vallebh Arora fraudulently diverted Rs 67.66 crore to their personal accounts.

The suspects had forged backdated documents and misappropriated the school funds into multiple personal accounts.

Based on a complaint, police have frozen assets worth Rs 68 crores. Police investigations have revealed that the prime accused is currently abroad and lookout circulars have been issued against the accused. CCB is pursuing legal avenues for further action.