Rs 650 cr fake ITC case: ED raids in TN, 4 other states

NEW DELHI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday conducted multi-state searches in a money laundering case linked to an alleged fake GST input tax credit claim of Rs 650 crore, official sources said.

The raids were carried out at several locations in Arunachal Pradesh, Haryana, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, and Telangana by the Guwahati office of the federal probe agency, according to the sources.

The action is being undertaken under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, the officials further said.