Rs 536 crore incentive given to milk producers since Dec 2023: TN Minister Mano Thangaraj

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government has released an incentive of Rs 128.43 crore to 3.80 lakh producers supplying milk to Aavin from April to June.

A total of Rs 536.09 crore has been given as incentive to milk producers since December 2023, noted the Minister of Milk and Dairy Development, Mano Thangaraj.

The procurement price of Aavin milk has been increased from Rs 32 to Rs 35 per litre for cow milk and from Rs 41 to Rs 44 per litre for buffalo milk from November 2022.

To encourage dairy farming among milk producers and increase milk production, the government has issued an order to provide a milk purchase incentive of Rs 3 per litre of milk to all members supplying milk to the associations from December 2023.

From December 2023 to March 2025, the government has provided a milk purchase incentive of Rs 407.66 crore to milk producers, benefitting around 3.80 lakh milk producers who continue supplying more milk to cooperative societies. Now, Rs 128.43 crore has been released as milk purchase incentive for the period from April 2025 to June 2025.

Pointing out that all necessary assistance to protect the interests of milk producers is provided by Aavin, Mano Thangaraj added that, therefore, the rural milk producers should actively be involved in the milk production and provide all necessary cooperation to further achieve economic development and enhance the rural economy by supplying milk to Aavin Milk Cooperative Societies.