Rs 50/litre for cow milk farmers’ right, protesters in Thanjavur urge TN govt

TIRUCHY: Demanding that the government fix the prices of cow milk at Rs 50 per litre and buffalo milk at Rs 75 per litre, farmers staged a protest along with their milch cows in Thanjavur on Saturday.

The farmers assembled in front of the Primary Agricultural Cooperative Credit Society at Athanur near Papanasam, along with their milch cows, to press for their demands. They stated that milk producers are given anywhere between Rs 25 and Rs 35 per litre of cow milk and buffalo milk, respectively, which is inadequate even to cover the expenses of rearing. “We have been demanding that the government fix the Rs 50 per litre of cow milk and Rs 75 for buffalo milk. The government should fix this procurement price at least from 2025-26 onwards,” said Mahalingam of the milk producers association, who led the protest.

He also pointed out that the government has been considering a policy decision to increase the price of liquor. Therefore, the government should also consider increasing milk prices and make a policy decision to this effect. “Owing to the poor pricing, the farmers who availed loans for the purchase of milch cows are not able to repay them promptly, and so the government should initiate steps to provide a profitable price for the milk producers,” Mahalingam added.

The farmer leader issued a threat that the milk producers would vote for a political party that promises Rs 60 per litre of cow milk and Rs 90 for buffalo milk. “The government can compensate the fund by increasing the price of liquor,” Mahalingam added.