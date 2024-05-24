Rs 500 for Rs 100: ATM kiosk dispenses a surprise in Pudukai

TIRUCHY: The residents from Keeranur in Pudukkottai were surprised that an ATM kiosk dispensed Rs 500 denominations instead of Rs 100 on Wednesday.



Coming to know of it, bank officials commenced the process of recovering the money from those who withdrew them.

People who went to withdraw money from the ATM kiosk owned by a private bank at Killukottai Main Road in Keeranur in Pudukkottai had a sweet surprise on Wednesday as they got Rs 500 denominations instead of Rs 100.

The information went viral for a while and the people had reportedly beelined to the ATM centre and reportedly withdrew the money.

By the time, the information was passed on to the bank officials who rushed to the spot and closed the centre. They inspected the machine and they found that Rs 500 denominations were loaded in the slot of Rs 100 and thus it was serving the bigger denomination.

A total of Rs 2.50 lakh had been withdrawn from the ATM during the particular time and the bank officials have begun to find out those who withdrew the money.

Meanwhile, a section of customers volunteered to hand over the excess money they received from the kiosk.

“We have so far received around Rs 60,000 and the process of identifying the account number and their banks is on and the money would be collected from them soon,” the officials said.