Rs 4,730 Cr sand loot: Vijay accuses DMK of turning governance into loot

CHENNAI: In his first major public speech after the tragic Karur stampede that claimed 41 lives, actor and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president Vijay on Sunday accused the ruling DMK of presiding over a massive Rs 4,730-crore illegal sand loot from the Palar river, calling it one of the worst forms of institutionalised corruption witnessed in Tamil Nadu.

Speaking at indoor “Makkal Sandhippu” in Sunguvarchatram, Kancheepuram, Vijay alleged that 22.7 lakh units of sand had been illegally mined and smuggled under the current regime, asserting that concrete evidence was already available with the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) and the courts. “This is not governance, this is organised theft. Loot has become their only ideology,” he said.

Asserting that the TVK held no personal hostility towards the ruling party, Vijay said the disagreement stemmed only from the government’s “habitual betrayal” of voters. “They lied to the people, gave false promises, pretended to care and staged welfare shows like rehearsed theatre.

When a government deceives its own people, silence becomes a crime,” he said. He accused the DMK leadership of behaving as though public accountability was optional and added that TVK would continue questioning the government relentlessly. “We will not stop asking questions. We owe that to the people whose trust has been abused,” he said.

Positioning the TVK as the primary challenger to the ruling party, Vijay declared that the 2026 Assembly election would be a direct contest between the DMK and TVK. “From the Assembly to every public platform, they attack only one name, TVK. If they tremble before we even begin the campaign, imagine what will happen when we start hitting harder,” he said.

The actor-politician used the platform to unveil broad policy commitments, describing them as foundational pillars of TVK’s upcoming election manifesto. Among the priorities he listed were permanent housing for all families, guaranteed income for at least one member per household, education reforms ensuring minimum degree completion for every young person, industrial growth-led employment generation, syllabus revision, and a complete overhaul of government hospitals to restore confidence in public healthcare.

He also pledged focused welfare strategies for fishermen, farmers, weavers, teachers, labourers and government employees, in addition to enforcing stronger law-and-order mechanisms. “These are not slogans. When I say something, I deliver it, and the people know that,” he said.

Vijay further said the ruling party’s attempt to belittle his supporters would backfire. “They call us “tharkuris” (nincompoop), nobodies. But we are not “tharkuris”. We are “acharyakuri”(exclamation marks). We are the signal of change,” he said. “The people have already decided. Victory is not approaching, victory is certain,” he added.

Vijay’s TVK moves SC against SIR

Actor Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) on Sunday filed a petition in the Supreme Court challenging ECI’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Tamil Nadu, calling it unconstitutional and arbitrary. The plea argues that the exercise amounts to a fresh preparation of voter lists without legal justification, violating Articles 14, 19, 21, 325 and 326 and provisions under the Representation of the People Act, 1950.

TVK said the revision enables deletion of names without notice, disproportionately affects marginalised voters, and grants unrestricted powers to Electoral Registration Officers. The party also termed the limited document requirements restrictive and the process rushed, coinciding with flood preparedness and lacking adequate public communication.

The Supreme Court is expected to take up the case shortly.

Highlights:

* Only 2,000 people with pre-issued QR-coded passes were allowed into the event.

* A majority of the passes, around 1,500, were allocated to women.

* Children, pregnant women and elderly attendees were denied entry despite arriving at the venue.

* Following the Karur tragedy, women who arrived with children were not permitted and were safely escorted back home.

* TVK general secretary N Anand personally supervised the overall arrangements and logistics.

* For the first time, Vijay’s newly formed volunteer security wing handled public safety, access control and crowd regulation during a public meeting.

* Vijay arrived earlier than scheduled, reaching the venue at 10:30 am instead of 11 am.

* A 32-item premium vegetarian meal was served to all authorised participants.

* Police and TVK volunteers engaged in brief verbal exchanges over traffic movement and space management outside the venue entrance.