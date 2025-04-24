Begin typing your search...
Rs 40 lakh unaccounted cash seized from omni bus near Cuddalore
The cash was seized during a routine check at the Alpet checkpost in Cuddalore district.
CHENNAI: Police seized Rs 40 lakh that was being transported without proper documents on an omni bus travelling from Chennai to Mannargudi.
As per a Thanthi TV report, the cash was seized during a routine check at the Alpet checkpost in Cuddalore district.
Officials are currently investigating whether the seized amount is hawala money or unaccounted cash.
Further enquiries are underway.
Next Story