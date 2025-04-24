Begin typing your search...

    Rs 40 lakh unaccounted cash seized from omni bus near Cuddalore

    The cash was seized during a routine check at the Alpet checkpost in Cuddalore district.

    AuthorOnline DeskOnline Desk|24 April 2025 12:23 PM IST
    Rs 40 lakh unaccounted cash seized from omni bus near Cuddalore
    X

    Rs 40 lakh unaccounted cash seized

    CHENNAI: Police seized Rs 40 lakh that was being transported without proper documents on an omni bus travelling from Chennai to Mannargudi.

    As per a Thanthi TV report, the cash was seized during a routine check at the Alpet checkpost in Cuddalore district.

    Officials are currently investigating whether the seized amount is hawala money or unaccounted cash.

    Further enquiries are underway.

    Omni busunaccounted moneyCash Seizure
    Online Desk

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X