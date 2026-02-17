Rs 374 crore allocated for major riverfront development projects across five Tamil Nadu cities

Presenting the Interim Budget, Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu announced that riverfront development works will be undertaken in Tiruchirappalli, Madurai, Erode, Coimbatore, and Tirunelveli at a total cost of Rs 374 crore. The projects will cover key rivers including the Cauvery, Vaigai, Noyyal, and Thamirabarani.

The initiative focuses on improving urban infrastructure along riverbanks by establishing sewage treatment plants to prevent the direct discharge of wastewater into rivers. The plan also includes the development of commercial spaces, installation of modern street lighting, and creation of aesthetically designed parks to enhance public spaces.