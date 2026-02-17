Rs 374 crore allocated for major riverfront development projects across five Tamil Nadu cities

CHENNAI: In a significant push towards urban rejuvenation and environmental protection, the Tamil Nadu government has allocated Rs 374 crore for riverfront development projects in five major municipal corporations, aiming to transform riverbanks with modern amenities while preventing sewage discharge into water bodies.
Presenting the Interim Budget, Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu announced that riverfront development works will be undertaken in Tiruchirappalli, Madurai, Erode, Coimbatore, and Tirunelveli at a total cost of Rs 374 crore. The projects will cover key rivers including the Cauvery, Vaigai, Noyyal, and Thamirabarani.
The initiative focuses on improving urban infrastructure along riverbanks by establishing sewage treatment plants to prevent the direct discharge of wastewater into rivers. The plan also includes the development of commercial spaces, installation of modern street lighting, and creation of aesthetically designed parks to enhance public spaces.
The announcement was part of a broader water resource and infrastructure push outlined in the Interim Budget.
The minister highlighted that over the past five years, 87 Combined Drinking Water Supply Schemes have been completed at a cost of Rs 15,591 crore, benefiting 1.65 crore people.
Additionally, the government is implementing the RS 3,109 crore Ring Main Pipeline Project to ensure equitable water distribution across Chennai. The 150 MLD Nemmeli Desalination Plant has been inaugurated, while works for the 400 MLD Perur Desalination Project are progressing rapidly.
The riverfront projects are expected to boost tourism, improve environmental sustainability, and enhance the quality of life in urban areas.